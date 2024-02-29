Kaiju No. 8 Release Date Announced With New Trailer

Kaiju No. 8 will be making its official anime debut later this Spring, and it has finally announced its release date with the launch of a new trailer! Naoya Matsumoto's original Kaiju No. 8 manga series has been a major standout in Shueisha's Jump+ app in Japan, and now the series is gearing up to reach a whole new world of fans with the premiere of its official anime adaptation. Kaiju No. 8 is likely going to have the biggest premiere of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and thankfully it's not too much longer until it launches in full.

Kaiju No. 8 previously announced it would be premiering some time this April as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, but the newest update for the anime has confirmed that it will be premiering on April 13th. This anime will be having a groundbreaking premiere that fans can look forward to, however, as it not only will be simultaneously available around the world with Crunchyroll but will also be debuting with the social media site, X, at the same time as well. You can check out the newest trailer for Kaiju No. 8 celebrating the release date below.

How to Watch Kaiju No. 8

Kaiju No. 8 will be premiering on April 13th with both Crunchyroll and X. Starring the likes of Masaya Fukunishi as Kafka Hibino, Wataru Kato as Reno Ichikawa, Fairouz Ai as Kikoru Shinomiya, Asami Seto as Mina Ashiro, and Kengo Kawanishi as Soshiro Hoshina and more, Kaiju No. 8 begins to tease itself as such, "In a world plagued by threatening creatures known as Kaiju, Kafka Hibino aspired to enlist in the Japan Defense Force to defeat them. 'Let's wipe out the Kajju together.' Kafka pledged to his childhood friend, Mina Ashiro. Over time, life circumstances forced them to go their separate ways and caused him to abandon his lifelong ambition. He found himself employed by Monster Sweeper, Inc., a professional cleaning company that specialises in cleaning up the aftermath of Kaiju battles."

The synopsis continues with, "Meanwhile, Mina Ashiro is now the Captain of the Defense Force's 3rd Division. As it stands, he is currently unworthy of fighting Kaiju alongside her. At work, Kafka crosses paths with the highly motivated Reno Ichikawa. Reno's undying determination to join the Defense Force leaves no room for failure. His perseverance reawakens Kafka's ambition of standing next to Mina as they protect humanity from Kaiju together. A dream frozen by time, thawed by a burning promise."

Are you ready for Kaiju No. 8's April premiere? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!