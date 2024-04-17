Kaiju No. 8 Shares Behind-The-Scenes Reel by Production IG

Kaiju No. 8 has been a major player in the shonen world since the manga debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump's pages in 2020. With Production I.G. crafting the kaiju-filled story of Kafka, the production house has demonstrated some amazing animation in the premiere episode. Now, I.G. is giving fans a look at how the first episode of the highly anticipated series was made, using an ingenious animation to do so.

Production I.G. has made a name for itself in the anime world, most recently thanks to the success of Haikyu's first movie hitting theaters in Japan. Haikyu: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump is the first of two movies that will bring the sports anime franchise to a close, and it has quickly become one of the biggest money-making anime films of all time simply thanks to its box office receipts in Japan. On top of the volleyball series, Production I.G. might be best known for series including Heavenly Delusion, Ghost in The Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Psycho-Pass, and FLCL Progressive to name a few.

Kaiju No. 8 Behind The Curtain

Kaiju No. 8's first season will consist of twelve episodes, with the first episode already showing quite a bit of kaiju action. Should the anime adaptation be a hit, there is plenty of material from the manga to adapt as the printed story has released over one hundred chapters to date.

If you want to learn more about the world of Kafka, the series is set to stream its first season on both Crunchyroll and X. Here's how Shonen Jump, publishers of the kaiju-packed manga, describe Kaiju No. 8, "With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

