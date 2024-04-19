Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2 Promo Released

Kaiju No. 8 has made its debut as the blockbuster anime premiere of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect from Episode 2! Kaiju No. 8 was already the most highly anticipated new anime premiere of the Spring overall, and the first episode of the new anime seemed to back it up as fans were introduced to Kafka Hibino and the Kaiju laden world of the series. But as the first episode came to an end, the real hook of Naoya Matsumoto's original manga franchise was placed teasing some big moments ahead.

Kaiju No. 8 ended the first episode of the anime with Kafka being suddenly overtaken by an insect Kaiju and surprisingly being transformed into one himself. This is the real start of the series, and that means that fans will be seeing some big monster fights to come. The first promo for Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2 teases not only new characters, but Kafka's first fight as the titular Kaiju No. 8. You can check out the preview in the video above, and some teaser images from the episode below.

How to Watch Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2 is titled "A Monster That Defeats Monsters" and the episode is teased as such, "Kafka, who was parasitized by a mysterious small monster and transformed into one himself, flees from the hospital with Reno, fearing that he will be subdued by the defense forces. At that time, he discovers a parent and child being attacked by a monster. Kafka stands up to the monster, regardless of the danger, and swings his fist with all his might." If you wanted to check out the episode live alongside its debut in Japan, there are cool ways to do so.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 2 will be premiering live in the United States on Saturday, April 20th at 7:00AM PST with both Crunchyroll and X. This features the English subtitled release of the anime (with the dubbed episode being available shortly after the live broadcast). If you wanted to check out the first episode of the series, you can now find it streaming with Crunchyroll as well.

Kaiju No. 8 Episode 1 is titled "The Man Who Became a Kaiju" and the episode is teased as such, "Kafka Hibino has almost abandoned his dream of joining the anti-Kaiju "Defense Force." He now works in Kaiju clean-up, disposing of the bodies of slain Kaiju and thinking back with regret to the days he spent with his childhood friend Mina Ashiro, captain of Defense Force's Third Division." It's time to catch up before new episodes hit!