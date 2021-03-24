Kakegurui Cosplay Takes a Gamble with Yumeko

✖

Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler's Yumeko Jabami has come to life through some awesome cosplay! Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura's original manga series has inspired a number of releases since it first debuted in the pages of Square Enix's Gangan Joker magazine, and has not only sparked an official prequel series, but anime and live-action movie and television series adaptations as well. This is because the franchise is so markedly different from many other high school setting stories, and this has been especially true for the series' chaotic main heroine, Yumeko Jabami, who has become the major standout of the franchise in each release.

It was hard not to be drawn to Yumeko in the series as well as the chaos of the main character throws each of the gambling sequences into a wild new environment as it's hard to guess not only what she's thinking at any time, but what she'll do at any given moment. Because while there's a good chance she'll win at the end of the day, she's often making things tougher for herself in order to have more fun. It also works due to her blood red uniform, which was brought to life through some awesome cosplay from artists @mk_ays on Instagram. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ays (@mk_ays)

If you wanted to check out Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler for yourself, the two season series is currently streaming on Netflix. They officially describe the series as such, "Hyakkaou Private Academy. An institution for the privileged with a very peculiar curriculum. You see, when you're the sons and daughters of the wealthiest of the wealthy, it's not athletic prowess or book smarts that keep you ahead. It's reading your opponent, the art of the deal.

What better way to hone those skills than with a rigorous curriculum of gambling? At Hyakkaou Private Academy, the winners live like kings, and the losers are put through the wringer. But when Yumeko Jabami enrolls, she's gonna teach these kids what a high roller really looks like!"

What did you think of Kakegurui's anime run? Would you check out a third season if it ever released? Have you checked out any of the live-action adaptations of the franchise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!