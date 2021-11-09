Kakegurui Spin-Off Anime Announced for Netflix

Kakegurui has announced a new spin-off anime is in the works for a release with Netflix! When Netflix first announced a great effort in licensing and producing anime projects, one of the first exclusives licensed to the streaming service alongside its debut in Japan was the adaptation of Homura Kawamoto and Toru Naomura’s Kakegurui: Compulsive Gambler. This anime ran for two seasons, and fans have unfortunately been waiting since the second season came to an end back in 2019. Luckily, the franchise will be returning to Netflix with an entirely new experience.

Netflix has announced that this new spin-off anime series, Kakegurui Twin, is currently slated for a release on the streaming service in August next year. This new series serves as both a prequel and spin-off to the main series as it follows Mary Saotome a year before the events of the main series (meaning a year before Yumeko Jabami enrolls and throws everything off) when she suddenly transfers to Hyakkaou Academy and finds out about the twisted gambling world dictating its rules. You can check out the first key visual for Kakegurui Twin below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

you've been asking for it! super hype to announce a Kakegurui spinoff, KAKEGURUI TWIN, will be coming to Netflix next year

👀

¡Ustedes lo pidieron! ¡Nos complace anunciar que el spin-off de Kakegurui, Kakegurui Twin, llegará a Netflix el próximo año pic.twitter.com/t8YgSeUtER — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) November 9, 2021

Unfortunately, the announcement does not come with any word on the production studio, staff or potential new or returning cast for the spin-off anime series. If you wanted to check out the original manga before the new anime makes its debut with Netflix, Yen Press has licensed the series for an English language release and they describe Kakegurui Twin as such, “A year before Yumeko Jabami graced the hallowed halls of Hyakkou Private Academy, Mary Saotome got her own start at the gambling-addicted school. Can this normal girl achieve her own rags-to-riches story through wits and luck? Find out in this prequel to the mega-popular Kakegurui!”

You can currently find the first two seasons of the main Kakegurui anime series now streaming with Netflix alongside the two seasons of the live-action adaptation as well. So there are plenty of ways to enjoy the franchise before this new series debuts! What do you think? Are you excited to see Kakegurui continue with this new prequel anime? What are you hoping to see in this new take on the anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!