‘Kakegurui’ Announces U.S. Release Date

Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler was one of the more intriguing releases of 2017, but fans in the West had no way to watch it since Netflix was holding off the series’ release in the United States until it had completed its first season.

Seeing how popular it was in Japan, even popular enough to get a live-action TV series adaptation and a second season, the wait for the series was tough. Luckily, the wait will be over much sooner than fans would think.

Netflix has officially listed the first season of Kakegurui for a United States, United Kingdom, and the Philippines release on February 1. Though most fans hope it means the first season won’t be broken up into two parts like other popular anime series.

Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler is a series originally created by Homura Kawamoto with illustrations by Toru Naomura. The series premiered on Netflix Japan July 2, the English language version of the series has been licensed by Yen Press and Netflix, and they describe the series as such:

The English language version has been licensed by Yen Press, and they describe the series as such:

“Hyakkaou Private Academy. An institution for the privileged with a very peculiar curriculum. You see, when you’re the sons and daughters of the wealthiest of the wealthy, it’s not athletic prowess or book smarts that keep you ahead. It’s reading your opponent, the art of the deal. What better way to hone those skills than with a rigorous curriculum of gambling? At Hyakkaou Private Academy, the winners live like kings, and the losers are put through the wringer. But when Yumeko Jabami enrolls, she’s gonna teach these kids what a high roller really looks like!”

The first season was directed by Yuichiro Hayashi (Garo the Animation) for MAPPA, with Yasuko Kobayashi (Attack on Titan, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) writing the scripts. Manabu Akita (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) designed characters for the series, and TECHNOBOYS PULCRAFT GREEN-FUND (Witch Craft Works) handled the music for the series.

As fans in the West await the first season of Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler, the wait for the series will be much harder as now they know reception to it was positive enough to warrant a second season of the series. The series itself has taken on a different life online as fans have reacted to the series’ character design, overt sexual tone, and the clash that tone has with the series’ titular gambling.