‘Kakegurui’ Season 2 Reveals New Poster

Kakegurui‘s second season is setting out to adapt one of the biggest arcs of the series, and has revealed a new poster highlighting the upcoming “Tower of Doors” arc.

The second season will pit Yumeko against the Student Council Secretary Sayaka Igarashi in a giant tower of games with President Momobami acting as judge, and fans can see the first look at it with the stunning new poster below.

Scheduled to premiere January 8 in Japan, the second season features Kiyoshi Matsuda, who joins returning director Yuichiro Hayashi for directing duties for Studio MAPPA. Yasuko Kobayashi (Attack on Titan, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) returns as script writer, and Manabu Akita (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) returns as character designer as well.

Returning voice cast members include Saori Hayami as Yumeko Jabami, Minami Tanaka as Meari Saotome, Tatsuya Tokutake as Ryōta Suzui, Yūki Wakai as Itsuki Sumeragi, Karin Nanami as Yuriko Nishinotōin, Mariya Ise as Midari Ikishima, Yū Serizawa as Yumemi Yumemite, Tomokazu Sugita as Kaede Manyūda, Mayu Udono as Runa Yomozuki, Ayaka Fukuhara as Sayaka Igarashi, and Miyuki Sawashiro as Kirari Momobami.

The second season sees more students and cast members join the fray as well with Akira Ishida as Rin Obami, Megumi Han as Terano Totobami, Haruno Inoue as Yumi Totobami, Ayana Taketatsu as Erimi Mushibami, Yumi Uchiyama as Miyo Inbami, Rumi Okubo as Miri Yobami, Ayahi Takagaki as Sumika Warakubami, Sayaka Kitahara as Nozomi Komabami, Mitsuki Saiga as Miloslava Honebami, and Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ibara Obami.

Originally created by Homura Kawamoto with illustrations by Toru Naomura for Square Enix’s Gangan Joker magazine in 2014, Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler has since spawned an anime series (with a second season on the way), a live-action series (which also has a second season on the way), and a live-action film coming next year. If you want to see what this cult favorite is all about, Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler is now available to stream on Netflix in the United States and is described as such:

“Hyakkaou Private Academy. An institution for the privileged with a very peculiar curriculum. You see, when you’re the sons and daughters of the wealthiest of the wealthy, it’s not athletic prowess or book smarts that keep you ahead. It’s reading your opponent, the art of the deal. What better way to hone those skills than with a rigorous curriculum of gambling? At Hyakkaou Private Academy, the winners live like kings, and the losers are put through the wringer. But when Yumeko Jabami enrolls, she’s gonna teach these kids what a high roller really looks like!”