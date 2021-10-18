Kamen Rider Shares New Look at New Anime, Fuuto Pi

Kamen Rider has dropped a new look at its new anime adaptation, Fuuto Pi, with some slick new posters! As part of the celebration for the 50th Anniversary of Toei’s monumentally successful Kamen Rider tokusatsu franchise in Japan, Kamen Rider is branching out with a whole host of surprising new projects that should take the franchise to a new level. This not only includes a reboot series of one of the most popular iterations, Kamen Rider Black, but an upcoming feature film reboot from Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno titled Shin Kamen Rider. Surprisingly, there is also a new anime on the way.

This new anime take on the franchise will be adapting Fuuto Pi, an original manga series written by Riku Sanjo and illustrated by Masaki Sato. This manga is actually a sequel to the eleventh iteration of the Heisei era and 20th iteration of the Kamen Rider series overall. While very few details have come about in terms of when we can actually expect to see it debut, Fuuto Pi has revealed a new look at the anime’s main duo of Shotaro and Phillip that had debuted during Funimation’s New York Comic Con panel (but are now released on Kamen Rider’s official Twitter account)! Check them out below:

https://twitter.com/HKR20_official/status/1449510553227980800?s=20

As for the currently confirmed staff for the new series, Yousuke Kabashima (Uma Musume Pretty Derby’s chief animation director) will be directing Fuuto Pi for Studio KAI, and Ayataka Tanemura will serve as assistant director. Tatsuto Higuchi (Revue Starlight) will be handling series composition, original manga writer Riku Sanjo will supervise the scripts, Hidekazu Ebina will be designing the characters and will be chief animation director alongside Sei Komatsubara, and Kotaro Nakagawa and Shuhei Naruse will be overseeing the music. The voice cast and release information have yet to be revealed for Fuuto Pi, however, so it’s currently unknown as to whether or not those involved with the Kamen Rider W series would be returning for this new take on the franchise.

Regardless, it's a pretty big deal considering it's the franchise's first dive into the world of anime overall and could spark a whole new string of adaptations taking on some of the manga releases we've gotten over the years.