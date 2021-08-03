Kamen Rider Anime Drops First Details

✖

Kamen Rider's new anime has dropped its first production details. As part of the celebration for the massive 50th Anniversary milestone for Toei's Kamen Rider tokusatsu franchise, it was announced that the franchise would be finally branching out with its several new live-action projects (including a feature film rebooting one of the most popular entries, Kamen Rider Black), but with its very first anime adaptation. This new anime adaptation will be taking on one of the other fan favorite releases of the Heisei generation, Kamen Rider W by bringing its official sequel to life in a new way.

It was previously announced that Kamen Rider W's sequel manga series, Fuuto Pi, would be getting the anime treatment as the first anime for the Kamen Rider franchise. But details were scarce outside of its intended release of 2022. Now with the launch of its very first key visual, it's been confirmed that Fuuto Pi will be animated by Studio KAI, the studio behind releases such as Uma Musume Pretty Derby Season 2, 7SEEDS, and Super Cub. Check it out:

Kamen Rider W was the eleventh iteration of the franchise during the Heisei era and 20th release of Toei's Kamen Rider franchise overall. Written by Riku Sanjo, illustrated by Masaki Sato, and overseen by Toei producer Hideaki Tsukada, Fuuto Pi has been running in Shogakukan's Big Comic Spirits magazine since 2017, and picks up from where Kamen Rider W left off when it ended its run in 2009. The sequel series follows Shotaro and Phillip, but it's yet to be confirmed whether or not they'll reprise their roles for the new anime.

The staff for the series has yet to be set either, but it's still currently slated for a release in 2022. When it does release, fans will be able to stream it with Funimation.