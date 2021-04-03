Kamen Rider to Debut First Anime Series, Fuuto Pi in 2022

✖

Kamen Rider has announced a brand new anime series, the first for Toei's live-action Tokusatsu franchise, FUUTO PI is coming in 2022! Toei's massive Kamen Rider franchise is now in the midst of celebrating its milestone 50th Anniversary, and it's doing so in a huge fashion with some big projects in the works. Not only are there plans in place for the next iteration of the live-action series, but the franchise will be branching out with its first full anime series adaptation ever. While Kamen Rider has flirted with anime projects in the past, this is a whole new avenue.

As part of the plans for Kamen Rider's 50th Anniversary, Toei has announced they will be producing a new anime adaptation of the Kamen Rider W sequel manga series, FUUTO PI. Riku Sanjo and Masaki Sato's Fuuto Pi has been running in Shogakukan's Big Comic Spirits magazine since 2017, and picks up from where Kamen Rider W left off with in 2009. This new series will be releasing with Funimation when it finally debuts in 2022, and Funimation has revealed the first visual for the new anime! Check it out below:

We can't wait to celebrate Kamen Rider's historic 50th anniversary with an all-new anime! FUUTO PI heads to Funimation Summer 2022! 🙌 Find out more: https://t.co/T5ao88jhsD pic.twitter.com/7U1zYf3ARR — Funimation (@FUNimation) April 3, 2021

Kamen Rider W was the eleventh iteration of the franchise during the Heisei era and 20th overall. It followed a detective named Shotaro who works with a mysterious person named Phillip. Utilizing their individual strengths, the two of them actually combine to form the titular Kamen Rider of the series as both of their minds share a single body. It still remains one of the most popular iterations of the franchise to this day.

The sequel manga and eventual anime adaptation, Fuuto Pi, picks up after the events of the main series. Production information (and whether or not the Shotaro and Phillip actors will reprise their roles for the sequel anime) is still under wraps as of this writing, but Toei has also teased fans with a look at the anime's logo alongside confirming a release in Summer 2022. And fans outside of Japan will be able to check it out with Funimation!

How do feel about Kamen Rider getting an official anime series? Excited to see more of Kamen Rider W's world? Which of the series would you want to see an anime for next?