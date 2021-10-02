Evangelion Creator’s Shin Kamen Rider Confirms First Cast Additions

Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno’s Shin Kamen Rider has revealed the first two very important cast additions for the new movie! While the franchise has yet to get much worldwide recognition outside of a dedicated cult following, Toei’s Kamen Rider is an incredibly popular Tokusatsu franchise in Japan. The franchise will be celebrating its monumental 50th Anniversary in a number of cool ways that include a new anime series, a reboot series taking on the popular Kamen Rider Black iteration, and most prominently, a movie reboot written, directed, and produced by Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno.

During a special presentation for the upcoming movie, Shin Kamen Rider’s first main cast additions were confirmed. Taking on the role of the new version of Takeshi Hongo (who transforms into the very first Kamen Rider), will be Sousuke Ikematsu. Joining him will be Minami Hamabe as his main ally and companion, Ruriko Midorikawa. Not only that, but the official Twitter account for the movie revealed the first look at the two of them in costume alongside the new design for Cyclone, Hongo’s famous motorcycle from the first series. You can check them out below:

Shin Kamen Rider is currently scheduled for a debut in Japan some time in 2023. Hideaki Anno is writing, producing, and directing the film while original franchise creator Shotaro Ishinomori is credited for the movie’s story. Neon Genesis Evangelion mechanical designer Ikuto Yamashita actually was behind the new cycle’s design as well. This is only one of Anno’s new “Shin” reboot projects that are giving older franchises some brand new makeovers with more intense movie takes. The first teaser trailer for this newest project teased this would be in line with those as well.

Anno also wrote and co-directed Shin Godzilla (which was the first hit that seemed to kick off this new reboot “series”), and is the writer behind the new Ultraman movie, Shin Ultraman. This movie was planned to release in Japan this Summer, but unfortunately has been delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There has yet to be a new release date set for the film, however, but now there are two major Tokusatsu reboots fans of Anno’s works should be excited for!

