Kamen Rider Anime Reveals New Stills and First Staff Additions

Kamen Rider's very first anime has revealed some new images along with confirming the first staff members for this monumental project! As part of the massive 50th Anniversary celebration for Toei's Kamen Rider Tokusatsu franchise, the series will be branching out with a few notable projects. These include not only a reboot series of one of the fan favorite entries, a new feature film, and the very first anime adaptation for the franchise. Taking on the world of Kamen Rider W and set after the events of the original series, this new anime will be making its debut next year.

Titled Fuuto Pi, this new anime will be adapting the official manga sequel to the eleventh iteration of the Heisei era and 20th of the franchise overall, Kamen Rider W. While only briefly revealing a single image before along with confirming Studio Kai will be producing the new anime, Fuuto Pi has revealed a pair of new images along with confirming the staff that will be bringing the new anime to life. You can check out the new looks at the anime below from the Kamen Rider franchise's official Twitter account:

Yousuke Kabashima (Uma Musume Pretty Derby's chief animation director) will be directing Fuuto Pi for Studio KAI, and Ayataka Tanemura will serve as assistant director. Tatsuto Higuchi (Revue Starlight) will be handling series composition, original manga writer Riku Sanjo will supervise the scripts, Hidekazu Ebina will be designing the characters and will be chief animation director alongside Sei Komatsubara, and Kotaro Nakagawa and Shuhei Naruse will be overseeing the music.

Fuuto Pi is currently scheduled to release some time in 2022, but what do you think of the staff and newest looks for Kamen Rider's very first anime?