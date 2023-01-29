Controversial Kamen Rider Manga Will Be Getting a Redo

The Kamen Rider franchise has been in the midst of a surprising translation controversy over the past few weeks, and as it turns out it has led to the controversial manga release getting a full on redo. It is already hard enough for fans of the franchise to legally acquire English language releases for the main series itself, let alone for any of its potential spin-off projects and releases. That's why the recent launch of Kamen Rider Kuuga's manga has been at the center of a pretty heated debate as it seemed like it was relying on machine translations not previously advertised.

This led to series licensors StoneBot and Titan Comics releasing messages about the Kamen Rider Kuuga release, and these messages went on to draw more debate from fans. But with the latest statement from Titan Comics, they have noted that they have taken all of these fan complaints and issues into accounts and will be making corrections and re-releasing the manga at a future date. Titan Comics' noted fans that they will be doing the following in their message:

Updated statement on Kamen Rider Kuuga Volumes 1 and 2: https://t.co/LUCZxwLmST pic.twitter.com/Ua5ox3GdWL — @ComicsTitan (@ComicsTitan) January 26, 2023

What is Happening With Kamen Rider Kuuga's Manga?

We will correct any identified art errors and textual inconsistencies for all digital and subsequent printings of Kamen Rider Kuuga Volumes 1 & 2.

We are currently implementing extra internal editorial processes to ensure that the books are of the highest possible quality and accuracy.

We will continue to work closely with our translators and Kamen Rider brand experts on the series to improve all aspects of production. We value the work that these highly respected individuals have done, and we stand by them and their work with us.

Titan Comics previously noted fans' response to Kamen Rider Kuuga with the following statement, "We appreciate the fans bringing this to our attention. In April 2022, early draft pages (three pages for Volume 1 and four pages for Volume 2) were translated for marketing purposes, as we wanted to get the artwork out as soon as possible for the fans. These may still be circulating on the web. The actual translation for the printed books (approved by Titan and licensors) were worked on by two highly respected translators in the business. We're thrilled to be releasing such a beloved franchise as Kamen Rider Kuuga to English-language audiences, and value the fans' comments."

It's yet to be revealed when the new versions of Kamen Rider Kuuga's new volumes will be out, but it's clear that they have listened to fans. How do you feel about the publisher making adjustments? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!