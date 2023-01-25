Over 20 New Webcomic K-Dramas Are Coming in 2023

Manga may be dominating book charts across the globe, but don't let the industry fool you! It has some clear competition as manhwa continues to follow in its footsteps. Over the last few years, webcomics from South Korea have become more popular than ever. This is thanks to the fact a number of webcomics have been adapted into dramas, and more than 20 new adaptations will be going live this year.

If you did not know, manhwa dramas have become hugely popular in South Korea and subsequently across the globe. Hits like True Beauty have put sites like Webtoon and Tapas in the spotlight. As such, a number of live-action manhwas have been ordered for 2023, and you can check out the full list of titles below:

Is It a Coincidence



National Death Penalty Vote



The Girl Downstairs



The Heavenly Idol



Afterschool War Activities



Deal



Sweet and Sour Chicken



A Good Day to be a Dog



Murder DIEary



Black Knight



Nurse Sheena's Asylum Diary



Money Game



Sacred Divorce



Vigilante



Moving



Joseon Lawyer



Mask Girl



The Witch



See You in My 19th Life



History of Losers



My Borrowed Body



Blood Hounds



Jeong Nyeon



Hive



Aquaman



Vampire Chef



If you are not familiar with all of these titles, you will get to know them soon. Several of these shows have nabbed top-tier actors such as Bae Suzy (The Girl Downstairs) and Cha Eunwoo (A Good Day to Be a Dog). You can also find a number of these webcomics online ahead of their drama debuts. And for those already watching manhwa dramas, you should know a number of them have been given second seasons.

For instance, Island has been granted a new season alongside Sweet Home, Hellbound, The Uncanny Encounter, All of Us Are Dead, and more. Fans can look forward to these comebacks shortly. So if you need to catch up on your watchlist, you better get binging ASAP!

