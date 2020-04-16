Anime Fans Mourn the Death of Keiji Fujiwara with Memorials Online

The anime fandom is in great mourning today after news from overseas made its way to headlines around the world. A report from Japan confirmed Keiji Fujiwara, an iconic voice actor, passed away this week after battling cancer. The actor, who was just 55 years old when he died, is considered one of the industry’s greatest talents given his versatile resume. As you can imagine, the fandom is mourning the loss of Fujiwara, and many of them have taken to social media to honor his legacy.

If you head to Twitter or Reddit, you will find a memorial for Fujiwara rather easily. The actor has been trending globally in light of his passing, and fans have done so to honor his legacy. Fujiwara stands as one of Japan’s most versatile voice actors, and he worked on numerous high-profile series from anime to video games.

As you can see below, a sample of those reactions can be found below, and they are powerful to read. Tributes are flooding in from around the world with fans and industry insiders limiting up Fujiwara. A slew of voice actors have also shown their respect to Fujiwara with talent like SungWon Cho expressing their dismay at the passing.

“I cannot believe Keiji Fujiwara’s passed away. He was incredibly talented and had one of the coolest voices in the industry. I mean, come on, Hughes, Reno, Leorio, what an absolute legend, this is such a huge loss,” the actor shared with fans.

As fans come to terms with Fujiwara’s passing, many are flocking to watch some his classic performances. The actor may have gotten his big break with Crayon Shin-chan, but the veteran reached global stardom for his work on shows like Hunter x Hunter, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Attack on Titan. Each of the gigs taken by Fujiwara were uniquely a challenge, and fans admit no one could have done those characters better than the late actor.

Which performance from Fujiwara stands out to you the most? Let us know in the comments below.

One of a Kind

Keiji Fujiwara’s performance as Leorio was very, very special. No one else fits this goofball as much as he did. Rest in peace king. pic.twitter.com/95zBJWw29q — 🍺CookieCoochie🍺 (@cookiecoochie) April 16, 2020

Rest in Peace

I guess Keiji Fujiwara died… I really loved his voice over work, so this is hitting me hard. He was only 55, too. A talented man, gone way too soon… — This might be the fake Erica Mendez (@tsunderica) April 16, 2020

The Perfect Choice

Keiji Fujiwara, personally one of my favorite voice actors just passed away at the age of 55 due to cancer. No one could’ve done those roles better than he did! Rest In Peace. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GkHiJtD5bp — kei (@keisux) April 16, 2020

Our Greatest Thanks

Keiji Fujiwara, personally one of my favorite seiyuu in the industry passed away at the age of 55 due to cancer. Thank you for blessing us with your wonderful voice. Rest in Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/s3l2RRaCwH — Jec Yorozuya 🙏Silver Soul🙏 (@7jeeeeeeec) April 16, 2020

A Loss Which Came Too Soon

Keiji Fujiwara was a talented man. He was the VA behind huge roles such as Axel [KH], Reno [FF7], Leorio [HunterxHunter], Ardyn [FFXV];so many animes/games. News is broke out that he lost his battle against cancer.



He voiced Maes Hughes & now this scene is even more powerful v.v pic.twitter.com/FA3RkNUG3z — тαℓєѕ σf cσσkíє 🎮 #FF7R 🌸 (@ArcanaLegacy) April 16, 2020

A Defined Legacy

Rest In Peace to keiji fujiwara, the Japanese voice actor for leorio. I won’t ever forget this moment ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Pu5SxJprFz — ceo of inosuke ☆ ❤️🖤 (@pigassault) April 16, 2020

The Sting of Disbelief