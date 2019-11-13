Kevin Smith Teases “Insane” Cast for Masters of the Universe

It has taken some time, but Masters of the Universe is ready to make a comeback. Earlier this year, reports went live confirming a new series is in the work at Netflix with Mattel. None other than Kevin Smith will oversee the project, and the director has hit up social media to tease fans about the show’s impressive cast.

Taking to social media, Smith gave fans a brief update on his Netflix’s original series. The anime seems to be working through development at this time, and the director said Masters of the Universe has already tapped a huge cast.

“The voice cast of the [Masters of the Universe] series I’m doing for Mattel & Netflix is INSANE,” he shared.

Continuing, the director said the cast will make fans cry from happiness once it is made public. “When the news hits, it won’t break the internet; instead, it will make the internet believe that we’re living in a simulation in which the programmers wanna see us smile & cry tears of joy.”

At this point, there are few details known about the specific series, but a synopsis was released by Netflix. Not long ago, the CEO of Powerhouse Animation tweeted about Smith’s love of the series. Brad Graeber said the director is one of the nicest people out there.

“One of the nicest people on the planet- and as I have said before, a dude without whom Powerhouse Animation would NOT exist (true story). Kevin Smith came by the studio to talk Mattel’s MOTU and meet the crew and chat up the directors Adam Conarroe and Patrick Stannard,” the executive said.

Now, fans are waiting until Masters of the Universe makes its way to Netflix before long. No release window has been announced yet, but fans are hoping the show goes live sometime next year.

You can read up on Netflix’s official summary of the series here: “A radical return to Eternia, Revelation is a direct sequel series to the classic era of Masters of the Universe. Featuring fan favorites He-Man, Orko, Cringer, and Man-At-Arms, the story pits our heroic warriors and guardians of Castle Grayskull against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Beast Man and the vile legions of Snake Mountain! But after a ferocious final battle forever fractures Eternia, it’s up to Teela to solve the myster of the missing Sword of Power in a race against time to prevent the end of the Universe! Her journey will uncover the secrets of Grayskull at last. This is the epic He-Man and the Master of the Universe saga fans have waited 35 years to see!”