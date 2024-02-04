Masters of the Universe: Revolution Celebrates Release With New Poster

Masters of the Universe: Revolution has had a very successful launch with Netflix, and now it's celebrating with a cool new poster highlighting one of the series' biggest moments! Masters of the Universe: Revelation surprised fans with a brand new take on the classic He-Man and the Masters of the Universe franchise by picking up the story from where that early animated series last left things off. But when Revelation ended its run on a huge cliffhanger teasing a new villain, fans had been waiting to see the follow up to find out what could be going down next.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution officially premiere with Netflix last month as the sequel series to Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and kicked off a whole new era for Eternia with new villains, powers, allies and more. Debuting with Rotten Tomatoes with a rare perfect score with critics (which is still being held firm with 11 reviews as of the time of this writing), Netflix is celebrating Masters of the Universe: Revolution's success so far with a cool new poster highlighting He-Man and Teela in a pretty big moment from the new series. Check it out below:

BY THE POWER OF GRAYSKULL! Masters of the Universe: Revolution is now playing on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/y3iUk7D2LL — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 2, 2024

Masters of the Universe: Revolution – Where to Watch

Masters of the Universe: Revolution is now streaming with Netflix, but there has yet to be any confirmation of future episodes as of the time of this writing. Kevin Smith returns as showrunner for the new series alongside a returning Chris Wood as He-Man and Mark Hamill as Skeletor. New additions to the voice cast for the new series include Melissa Benoist as Teela, Meg Foster as Motherboard, Keith David as Hordak, and William Shatner as Keldor. As for what to expect from the new series, Netflix teases Masters of the Universe: Revolution as such:

"It's technology versus magic when He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and something more in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION – the new epic chapter in the battle for Castle Grayskull! The newly mechanized Skeletor, armed with the might of Motherboard, attacks the heart of Eternia while Prince Adam grapples with a new responsibility and what that means for him as He-Man! Adam is forced to choose between the scepter or the sword, and a life as either the King or the Champion! Meanwhile, the new Sorceress Teela searches for the secret of Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke to rebuild a magic realm and help He-Man hold off the greatest threat Eternia has ever faced: the return of the despot Hordak, the ruthless leader of the Horde Empire!"

How did you like Masters of the Universe: Revolution? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!