New Netflix Animated Series Debuts With Rare Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Masters of the Universe: Revolution has made its debut with Netflix around the world earlier this week, and it has started out strong with a rare perfect score with Rotten Tomatoes! Masters of the Universe: Revolution is the new animated series set after the events of Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and with it fans got to see He-Man taking on a whole host of new villains together with some powerful new allies at their side. Much like the first series, there were some big changes to the franchise to bring the fantasy series into the a new level for the modern day.

The five episode series introduces some big shake ups to everything that happened in the first series, and has been a big hit with critics so far. As of the time of this writing, Masters of the Universe: Revolution currently has eight reviews catalogued from Rotten Tomatoes critics for a perfect score of 100%. The current audience score is 84% across over 100+ ratings, and both of these numbers will likely continue to fluctuate in the coming weeks as more and more fans check out the newest Masters of the Universe series for themselves.

(Photo: Netflix)

How to Watch Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Masters of the Universe: Revolution is now streaming with Netflix, but there has yet to be any announcement for potential future episodes as of the time of this writing. Kevin Smith returns as showrunner for the new series alongside a returning Chris Wood as He-Man and Mark Hamill as Skeletor. New additions to the voice cast for the new series include Melissa Benoist as Teela, Meg Foster as Motherboard, Keith David as Hordak, and William Shatner as Keldor. As for what to expect from the new series, Netflix teases Masters of the Universe: Revolution as such:

"It's technology versus magic when He-Man and the heroic warriors face the forces of Skeletor and something more in MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION – the new epic chapter in the battle for Castle Grayskull! The newly mechanized Skeletor, armed with the might of Motherboard, attacks the heart of Eternia while Prince Adam grapples with a new responsibility and what that means for him as He-Man! Adam is forced to choose between the scepter or the sword, and a life as either the King or the Champion! Meanwhile, the new Sorceress Teela searches for the secret of Snake Magic in the mists of Darksmoke to rebuild a magic realm and help He-Man hold off the greatest threat Eternia has ever faced: the return of the despot Hordak, the ruthless leader of the Horde Empire!"

