Kentucky Fried Chicken’s Anime Video Game Has Fans Wilding Out

Kentucky Fried Chicken has done the unbelievable, and no – it doesn’t have to do with their menu. The fast food giant got the Internet buzzing today when a teaser went live of a video game based on the franchise. It turns out KFC is working on a dating simulator starring the famed Colonel Sanders, and it is done in true anime style.

Seriously, there is no holding back with the anime in this teaser, and the Internet is wilding out over the Colonel’s hot anime makeover.

As you can see in the slides below, fans are beyond confused by the new announcement. Earlier today, the news went live about the KFC game which Steam describe as coming soon. The game, which is titled I Love You Colonel Sanders! A Finger Licking’ Good Dating Simulator, is a clear marketing ploy by the company… but fans are okay with it.

“From the same people who brought you the bucket of chicken, comes the world’s first Colonel Sanders dating simulator,” the game’s description reads.

KFC is getting a dating sim called

I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator

you have to applaud there anime trailer has cooking battles, multiple playthroughs, and a secret ending

here’s the steam page: https://t.co/JVgQQHd9jt#gaming #Simulation pic.twitter.com/AFmut3UkcA — Acing Entertainment (@U_S_Ace) September 10, 2019

It appears the entire game will be done using an anime art style, and it leans into the dating simulator genre without any shame. The game will follow players as they control a young culinary student with promise as they work along with the Colonel himself. There will be a total of nine characters to woo, and one of them is a dog. You can interpret that one however you will.

Clearly, fans were not expecting KFC to drop such an announcement, and they did not anticipate the Colonel to look so good as an anime character. Now, social media is flooded with thirst tweets about the confusing makeover, and it will be up to KFC to ensure their upcoming game lives up to the hype. After all, the fast food chain does have a large clientele in Japan where both of these mediums originated. If the this game sinks, KFC has lots to lose, and it is not just hearts we’re talking about here.

Which other fast food restaurants need to jump in on this anime craze? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

A Spicy Match

KFC release dating sim with Colonel Sanders as an anime heartthrob…welp. I think I’ve had too much internet for one day. https://t.co/g0meHhxHF2 — Joshua Comire (@JoshuaComire) September 10, 2019

The Legend Returns

I feel like @kfc doesn’t talk enough about Col. Sanders appears in the classic anime, Project A-Ko. pic.twitter.com/sW8d2JNk0S — The Klute 🦈🌎🇺🇸 (@the_klute) September 10, 2019

Anime Takeover Time

THIS IS A REAL GAME MADE BY THE REAL KFC

IS THIS THE ANIME TAKEOVER TIMELINE pic.twitter.com/tW5xfnLmI2 — Espresso Lalafell @ Japan in October (@Espressolala) September 10, 2019

Same, TBH

Annoyed that the KFC dating sim is a ” ‘parody’” because yes, you utter buffoons, I would genuinely want a game where I date hot anime Colonel Sanders. — XVprowl (@BeeDubsProwl) September 10, 2019

Bork Bork

why is there a kfc dating sim with an anime art style and a dog character pic.twitter.com/iIW9jqVqLw — Virus_Kid (@_Virus_Kid_) September 10, 2019

It’s Been Good

I just found out that there’s a KFC dating sim and it looks super anime.



How has y’alls day been? — Mitch (@tactical_mitch) September 10, 2019

Food Wars, Fight!

Kfc coming through with that Anime ish, the cooking scenes gonna be lit.🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/LATTlPoOm5 — El fin de semana (@pfatles) September 10, 2019

Crossover Anime?