Today, the South Korean entertainment industry is mourning the loss of one of its own. Reports have surfaced overseas confirming Kim Mi-soo has passed away suddenly at 29 years old. Her agency informed fans that Kim passed away on Wednesday, leaving her loved ones “grief-stricken” and in total shock.

If you are not familiar with Kim, the up-and-coming actress is best known today for her work in Snowdrop, a popular Korean drama that airs on Disney+. The actress plays an important role in the show, and Kim also appeared in other hit series like Lipstick Revolution, Kyungmi’s World, and more. At the time of her death, Kim was working on a new Disney+ K-drama Kiss Six Sense, and filming was temporarily halted in the wake of her passing.

In announcing her death, Kim’s agency Landscape said sorrow barely covers the way this loss feels. “The bereaved family is currently very heartbroken by the sudden mournful news. The bereaved are deep in their sorrow at the sudden sadness,” the staff shared.

“We sincerely ask you to refrain from making up rumors or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who are in shock and grief-stricken, can reverently commemorate the deceased. As per her family’s wishes, the funeral will be held quietly in private. Please wish for Kim Mi-soo to rest in peace, and once again, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased.”

If you have not yet seen Snowdrop, the Disney+ drama stars Jung Have-in and Jisoo of BlackPink. The pair lead the series which is set in 1987, a pivotal year in South Korea due to its political shifts. When Eun Young-ro (Jisoo) finds an unconscious Lim Soo-ho (Jung Have-in) on the streets, the graduate student brings the man to her dorm to recover. The pair carry on their relationship as South Korea’s political landscape changed around them, and some of their secrets threaten to overthrow their growing romance.

Kim played a supporting role in Snowdrop, and now, the show will act as her final on-screen project. The drama has already completed filming at this point, and no word has been given on whether any of Kim’s work will be edited in light of their passing. For now, all fans can do is honor the actress in death and share their tributes as they mourn the senseless loss.

HT – The Daily Mail