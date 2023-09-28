New Kinnikuman Anime Drops Special Key Art

The time has come for Kinnikuman to reenter the ring. It has been some time since the shonen fighter trained for an on-screen match, but that is all changing. Not long ago, we learned the team at Production IG was on track to release a new Kinnikuman anime, and we just got a new poster for the series.

As you can see below, the key art for Kinnikuman puts our star wrestler center stage. His ripped torso and muscular arms are easy to spot as Kinnikuman is dressed in simple briefs. With a wrestling ring in the background, it seems our hero is ready to rumble, and we will get to see him hit television very soon.

After all, Production IG plans to bring its new Kinnikuman anime to life in 2024. The series will begin with the Perfect Origin arc, so newcomers will get a breakdown of what Kinnikuman is about. Akira Sato is slated to direct the anime while Makoto Fukami does series composition. As for the show's character design, Hirotaka Marufuji was brought in to curate the world of Kinnikuman.

For those unfamiliar with Kinnikuman, you should know the sports comedy is a classic amongst Shonen Jump readers. The series debuted under Yudetamago back in May 1979, and it is still going on to this day. The clever series has sold nearly 80 million copies to date, and it has been given everything from TV shows to movies and video games. You can also find Kinnikuman references littered throughout modern shonen series such as My Hero Academia courtesy of Sato. So of course, there has never been a better time for Production IG to pursue this revival.

