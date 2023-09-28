Spice and Wolf Revival Shares New Key Art

It has been ages since Spice and Wolf appeared before fans, but that will change next year. After a long wait, the lovely anime is slated to return to the air with a revival in tow. Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf is slated to bring the popular franchise back to television, and new key art of the revival has gone live.

As you can see below, the new artwork brings Kraft Lawrence and Holo to life. To the left, we can see the white-haired merchant before a field of wheat, and he's dressed in his usual white button-down. Complete with a vest, Kraft looks ready to barter, and Holo looks smart herself.

After all, the wolf deity is dressed in a simple dark outfit that includes a necklace pouch. As usual, Holo has her light orange hair down, and we can see a bit of her wolf ears here. Back in the day, the original Spice and Wolf anime really stressed how little Holo likes clothes, but she puts up with them for Kraft's sake of mind.

For those not familiar with Spice and Wolf at all, you should know the adventure fantasy series is a rather unique one. Created by Isuna Hasekura, the writer created Spice and Wolf in February 2006, and the light novel is still going. After spawning a popular manga, Spice and Wolf was given an anime in 2008 that ran for a year. Since then, Spice and Wolf has kept away from television, but now a revival by Passione is set to revisit Spice and Wolf more than 15 years after its anime finale.

If you want to know more about the romantic series, Spice and Wolf's original anime can be found on Crunchyroll or Hulu. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Lawrence, a traveling merchant, finds a nude girl with the ears and tail of a wolf asleep in his cart. She is Holo, a harvest goddess with an untamed beast lurking inside. Armed with his street smarts and her animal instincts, a simple peddler and a forgotten deity journey through the countryside while reaping the riches of happiness and exposing the bankruptcy which dwells in the human heart."

