Komi Can’t Communicate Cosplay Perfectly Readies for the Anime’s Finale

One Komi Can’t Communicate cosplay is getting ready for the end of the anime’s run in a perfect way! 2021 saw a number of highly anticipated new anime making their premieres alongside some major returning franchises, so it was quite the competitive selection for many of the anime projects. Yet one that stood out at the top of many fans’ lists was Komi Can’t Communicate, the long awaited anime adaptation of Tomohito Oda’s original manga series. It took until the Fall 2021 anime season, but Komi Can’t Communicate finally got to make its anime debut for fans around the world.

Komi Can’t Communicate might not have premiered worldwide through Netflix until a couple of weeks after it began its run in Japan, but the anime will soon be airing the final episode of its debut season. It’s covered a lot of ground for the titular Shoko Komi as she tries her hardest to make 100 friends, but there’s still quite a lot to see from the young heroine’s future. Fans have grown to love Komi so much that they’re already hoping to see more episodes someday, and now artist @haneame_cos has a perfect example as to why with an adorable cosplay bringing Komi to life on Instagram! Check it out below:

Komi Can’t Communicate also broke major ground as one of the few anime selections in the Fall season (alongside Blue Period) that is airing new episodes on Netflix outside of Japan on a weekly basis. It got started on its international release a few weeks after the run in Japan got going, so while it will soon be ending over there, fans won’t see the 12th and final episode for a few more weeks. The major question then becomes whether or not the debut season has been successful enough to warrant a second.

It’s been a big hit with fans, and only makes the manga that much more popular as a result. The anime has even gotten the attention of other prominent manga creators such as My Hero Academia’s Kohei Horikoshi, and that praise is certainly going to continue should the anime return for a second season someday. But what do you think? How did you like Komi Can’t Communicate’s first season? What are you hoping to see from the new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!