My Hero Academia Creator Shares Praise for Komi Can’t Communicate’s Anime

My Hero Academia’s creator has shared some praise for the debut of Komi Can’t Communicate‘s anime on Netflix! Tomohito Oda’s original manga series has been one of the most dominant among fan conversations online, and now the series is getting ready to dominate a whole new way thanks to the anime that has been airing new episodes as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule. Now the anime just might reach a whole new wave of fans thanks to some choice praise from My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi.

With every new issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the various authors running series each and every week shared a small bit of each of their lives through an official author comment that goes alongside their newest chapter releases (which are officially translated into English by Viz Media alongside the new chapters dropping in their digital Shonen Jump library). For Horikoshi, the My Hero Academia creator revealed he’s been watching Komi Can’t Communicate‘s anime and has been loving it so far with, “I’m watching the Komi Can’t Communicate anime. It’s so cute.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Directed by Kazuki Kawagoe for OLM, Komi Can’t Communicate‘s leading cast includes the likes of Aoi Koga as Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara as Hitohito Tadano, and Rie Murakawa as Najimi Osana. If you wanted to check out the new anime for yourself, you can now find the series airing new episodes on a weekly basis with Netflix. They officially describe the series as such, “At a high school full of unique characters, Tadano helps his shy and unsociable classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with 100 people.”

Komi Can’t Communicate’s anime first made its debut in Japan on October 6th before getting a worldwide release through Netflix a few weeks later, so the episode schedule will be slightly different for fans in Japan as it’s a couple of episodes ahead of where fans outside of Japan are watching. The manga is continuing to release new volumes on shelves with Viz Media as well, and is apparently even getting ready for its final arc in Japan very soon. But now the series can count My Hero Academia’s creator as one of the fans!

Have you checked out Komi Can’t Communicate‘s anime run on Netflix so far? Will you be checking it out now that it’s gotten a major seal of approval? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!