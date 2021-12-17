Komi Can’t Communicate’s First Season Will End Soon

Komi Can’t Communicate‘s first season will be coming to an end very soon! As one of the biggest manga standouts releasing in the past two years, there was a lot of anticipation over Tomohito Oda’s original manga getting its own anime adaptation. The series had an explosive debut as well that made it stand out from much of the other Fall 2021 anime releases as it was not only released on Netflix, but it’s one of the new anime releases on the streamer that has been releasing a new episode a week outside of its premiere in Japan.

While it’s been kept on a weekly basis for international fans, the series did start that international rollout a few weeks after the anime initially made its premiere in Japan. That’s why news of its impending finale might surprise as the series only released Episode 9 outside of Japan earlier this week, but its original run with Netflix is now gearing up for its debut season’s finale as the series has been listed for 12 episodes overall. The listing on TV Tokyo’s website (as spotted by @AIR_News01 on Twitter), notes that Komi Can’t Communicate will be ending with its next airing with Episode 12.

Komi Can’t Communicate has yet to confirm whether or not the anime will be coming back for another season, but now fans will know to keep an eye out just in case one is teased or announced following the release of the anime’s season finale. There is still lots of ground to cover from Oda’s original manga series, and that also means Komi is nowhere near her goal of making 100 friends just yet. The anime’s been a big hit with fans around the world so far (which even includes My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi), so a second season isn’t all that unlikely. The timing of when one could potentially arrive, however, is very much in question.

If you wanted to check out Komi Can’t Communicate for yourself, it’s now airing new episodes on a weekly basis with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Netflix. They officially describe the anime as such, “At a high school full of unique characters, Tadano helps his shy and unsociable classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with 100 people.” But what do you think? Are you hoping to see more of this one after Season One comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!