My Hero Academia Shares Love for Komi Can’t Communicate With New Sketch

My Hero Academia‘s creator has shared some major love for Komi Can’t Communicate with an adorable new sketch! Tomohito Oda’s original manga series has developed quite the huge cult following over the past few weeks, and the fervor for Komi Can’t Communicate has only sparked further with the start of its official international release last year. Now the anime is airing as part of the Fall 2021 anime schedule, and a whole new wave of fans have found the series and are loving the central character, Shoko Komi’s journey to making 100 friends. That includes other prominent manga creators as well.

My Hero Academia original series creator Kohei Horikoshi previously opened up about how much he has been enjoying the Komi Can’t Communicate anime with Weekly Shonen Jump fans, and it seems that he’s still very much enjoying the series as he decided to celebrate it with a new sketch. Showcasing his take on the series’ titular heroine, Shoko Komi, Horikoshi dropped an adorable new sketch with fans on Twitter that you can check out below. It’s clearly an example of two great tastes tasting great together:

https://twitter.com/horikoshiko/status/1467939838825762816?s=20

Komi Can’t Communicate is now airing new episodes weekly with Netflix. This was a huge deal because while its international release started a few weeks after the initial drop in Japan, it’s still a seasonal anime series that is releasing new episodes on a weekly basis around the world. This was a major shake up to the way Netflix has distributed anime projects in the past, and thus marks what could be a turning point for the way new anime is released with the streaming service in the future.

A series as popular as this one was the right one to test the waters for this new kind of schedule, and thus far has seemingly been a hit with fans. Directed by Kazuki Kawagoe for OLM, Komi Can’t Communicate‘s leading cast includes the likes of Aoi Koga as Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara as Hitohito Tadano, and Rie Murakawa as Najimi Osana. Netflix officially describe the series as such, “At a high school full of unique characters, Tadano helps his shy and unsociable classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with 100 people.”

