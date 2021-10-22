Komi Can’t Communicate is now streaming on Netflix! The Fall 2021 anime schedule is just as competitive as the jam packed seasonal schedules we had gotten through the Winter and Spring 2021 months. Summer might have been light on major offerings, but the Fall is shaking things up in some pretty surprising ways. This is especially true for Netflix as they are now officially a part of the Fall 2021 seasonal schedule with not one, but two weekly anime releases as part of the Fall season. The first had been Blue Period, dropped earlier this month, and now the second major release.

Tomohito Oda’s Komi Can’t Communicate has garnered one of the hugest followings for its comedy (with a hint of romance) series, and now that audience is expected to expand even more. Originally making its debut starting on October 6th in Japan, Komi Can’t Communicate’s anime is now streaming in other territories around the world. This is the first episode of the series, and new episodes will be dropping on Thursdays at a weekly pace for the rest of its debut anime season.

As seasoned anime fans might know, these weekly releases for anime are a pretty huge deal. Though the service has experimented with releasing new anime on a weekly basis with series such as Violet Evergarden in the past, Komi Can’t Communicate marks the first few of an even bigger experiment that could eventually lead to Netflix releasing more anime on a seasonal basis more often. This naturally means it’s not going to be in its usual bingeable format (nor are there any other language dubs for the premiere episode), but could make for great things for fans of the streaming service and its exclusive anime licenses.

Directed by Kazuki Kawagoe for OLM, Komi Can’t Communicate‘s leading cast includes the likes of Aoi Koga as Shoko Komi, Gakuto Kajiwara as Hitohito Tadano, and Rie Murakawa as Najimi Osana. Netflix officially describes the series as such, “At a high school full of unique characters, Tadano helps his shy and unsociable classmate Komi reach her goal of making friends with 100 people.” But what do you think?

Have you checked out Komi Can't Communicate's first episode yet? Curious to see how Netflix tackles weekly anime releases?