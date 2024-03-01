Konosuba Season 3 Sets Release Date With New Trailer

The Isekai genre is becoming one of the biggest shows in town when it comes to the anime world and Konosuba ranks as one of the best in the business. So popular has Konosuba become in its history that the anime franchise was able to receive a spin-off series focusing on the explosive sorceress, Megumin. The main series will be released this spring, releasing not only a new trailer to hint at what is to come for the gang of adventures but also revealing the release date for the Isekai.

Konosuba's third season will come with a big change, as the anime studio responsible for the upcoming episodes won't be the same as the one that created seasons one and two. The first two seasons were created by Studio Deen, who anime fans might know best for their work on Log Horizon, The Junji Ito Collection, and various episodes of the original Urusei Yatsura. Studio Drive will be taking the reins of the series for its third season, but this isn't the first time that Drive has explored this world. The anime studio created the spin-off series, Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World, showing that they aren't rookies when it comes to this Isekai setting.

A New Konosuba Trailer For This Wonderful World

Konosuba Season 3 will arrive on April 10th, with Crunchyroll promising to stream the series when it debuts in Japan. Isekai fans have been waiting since 2017 to see the anime adaptation return with its main series, and the new trailer shows the trials and tribulations that Kizuma and company are going to be dealing with.

If this is your first time diving into the Isekai world of Konosuba, here's how Crunchyroll describes the series, "After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato's disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world's problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long..."

Is Konosuba at the top of your list when it comes to Isekai anime series?