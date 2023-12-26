Konosuba Season 3 Sets Release Window With New Trailer

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is officially returning for Season 3 of the anime next year, and now it has confirmed its Spring 2024 release window with a new trailer showing off the best look at the new episodes yet! Following the release of its special prequel spin-off anime all about Megumin before she joined up with Kazuma's party, Konosuba is finally coming back for an official third season of its anime series. That means it won't be too much longer before fans get to see Kazuma's party taking on all sorts of wild shenanigans once more.

Previously announcing that it would release some time in 2024, Konosuba has confirmed that its new episodes will be premiering in April as part of the upcoming Spring 2024 release schedule. While there has yet to be a concrete release date announced for the new episodes as of the time of this writing, Konosuba Season 3 has shown off the best look at what to expect from Kazuma, Darkness, Aqua, and Megumin's big comeback with a new trailer. Check out the new Konosuba Season 3 trailer below.

How to Watch Konosuba Season 3

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Season 3 will be premiering in April 2024. Takaomi Kanasaki will be serving as chief director for new studio Drive (which is a different studio than the the one that produced the first two seasons and movie) with Yujiro Abe directing the series, Makoto Uezu returning for series composition, and Koichi Kikuta returning as character designer. Returning voice cast includes the likes of Jun Fukushima as Kazuma Sato, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, Ai Kayano as Darkness, Yui Horie as Wiz, Masakazu Nishida as Vanir, Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun, and more.

New additions to the cast for Konosuba Season 3 include Kanon Takao as Iris, Sayuri Yahagi as Claire, and Reina Ueda as Rain. The Spring 2024 release means there's plenty of time to catch up with the anime as you can find the first two seasons of the TV anime, the An Explosion on this Wonderful World! spin-off anime series, and the Legend of Crimson movie now streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll with both Japanese and English dubbed audio.

