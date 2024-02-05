Konosuba Season 3 Shares New Poster

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is finally coming back for Season 3 later this Spring, and the anime is gearing up for its premiere with a new poster highlighting Kazuma's party! Konosuba is one of the major franchises making their return during the jam packed Spring 2024 anime schedule later this year, and the third season of the series will be the first time in quite a while that fans have gotten to see all of Kazuma's party interacting with one another. As we get closer to their wacky shenanigans, fans have gotten a new look at the coming episodes!

Konosuba Season 3 will be premiering later this April, and will be finally moving the story forward after the events of the Crimson Legend movie and the prequel spin-off anime highlighting Megumin before she joined up with Kazuma and Aqua. With the anime returning for new episodes in just a few more months' time, you can check out the newest poster for Kononsuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Season 3 below as it sees Kazuma's party heading off into their next adventure.

When Is Konosuba Season 3 Coming Out?

Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! Season 3 will be premiering some time later this April, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. Takaomi Kanasaki will be serving as chief director for new studio Drive (which is a different studio than the the one that produced the first two seasons and movie) with Yujiro Abe directing the series, Makoto Uezu returning for series composition, and Koichi Kikuta returning as character designer.

Its international streaming plans have yet to be announced as of the time of this writing either, but returning voice cast for the new season include the likes of Jun Fukushima as Kazuma Sato, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, Ai Kayano as Darkness, Yui Horie as Wiz, Masakazu Nishida as Vanir, Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun, and more. New additions to the cast for Konosuba Season 3 include Kanon Takao as Iris, Sayuri Yahagi as Claire, and Reina Ueda as Rain.

Konosuba's first two seasons, An Explosion on this Wonderful World spin-off, and Crimson Legend movie are now streaming with Crunchyroll. What do you think of the newest look at Konosuba Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on X (formerly known as Twitter)!