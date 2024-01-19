Konosuba Preps For Season 3 With Recap Video

One of the biggest Isekai around is aiming to unleash its third season later this year, and has a recap video to get you up to speed.

Isekai anime has become a hot ticket item in recent memory, and Konosuba has earned its place as one of the biggest. Rather than placing its protagonist in a brutal, unforgiving world, Konosuba takes the opportunity to inject some serious humor into the life of Kazuma Sato and the band of misfits he has assembled. With the third season set to arrive in April of this year, the Isekai has shared a new video to catch you up to speed if you didn't catch seasons one and two.

Between the end of the second season and the beginning of season three, Isekai fans had the opportunity to follow along with the earlier years of Megumi in Konosuba: An Explosion in This Wonderful World. While Megumi didn't hail from the same world as Kazuma, she has become a fan-favorite character thanks in part to her bombastic personality and her devastating explosion magic. While her sorcery might be wildly powerful, Megumi can only use it about once per day before needing to recover.

Konosuba Recap Video

Konosuba's first two seasons were brought to life by Studio Deen, but Studio Drive is taking the reins for season three. Drive was responsible for animating the spin-off series focusing on Megumi, so this isn't the first time that the production house has explored this Isekai world.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Konosuba, the first two seasons, its spin-off, and its feature-length film are currently streaming on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the Isekai anime series, "After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato's disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world's problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long..."

Do yu think Konosuba reigns supreme in the Isekai genre? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Konosuba.