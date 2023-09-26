Dan Harmon's Krapopolis Debuts to Massive Ratings on Fox

It seems like Dan Harmon's Krapopolis is thriving now that its first episode is live! After a long wait for its launch, audiences turned out for Krapopolis as the Sunday night premiere delivered 3.6 million total viewers. So if you have not checked out the new animated comedy, you will want to scope out Krapopolis ASAP.

According to Deadline, the new comedy managed to score a 1.2 Live + Same Day rating with a beloved demographic. Adults 18-49 ate up the new series, and Fox went on to praise the launch as one of its most successful yet. To be specific, Fox called Krapoplis its most-watched animated debut, and it marked Harmon's most-watched animated telecast to date.

Of course, the latter accolade is pretty major given Harmon's history. The creator of Krapopolis is no stranger to animation. They are known best for co-creating Rick and Morty under Adult Swim, so it says a lot for Krapoplis to take home Fox's new award.

Of course, reports regarding this animated debut make note of the premiere's unusual release. Krapopolis was aired right after Sunday NFL, so audiences who tuned in for the Chiefs vs Bears game were already tuned in. Plus, the football game had more eyes on it than usual courtesy of Taylor Swift. The Grammy-winning singer was at the game to support Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, so Krapopolis benefitted from the extra attention.

With the animated series on a high, Fox hopes Krapopolis can use its debut's momentum to push it forward. Michael Thorn, Fox's president of entertainment, told Deadline the show's wild success "feels like a moment" for the network in regards to animation. Now, only time will tell whether Krapopolis can stand the test of time, so audiences will want to keep a close eye on the historical comedy this fall. Fox has already renewed Krapopolis for three seasons, so it has the support of executives at its back. The only thing is needs now is a sustained fandom.

What do you think about the first episode of Krapopolis now that it is live? Will you be keeping up with the series? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!