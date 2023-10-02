Krapopolis Premiere Released Online for Free

Dan Harmon's newest animated series Krapopolis has premiered to big success with FOX, and now fans can check out that first episode completely for free online! Krapopolis is Harmon's newest animated effort with a packed voice cast behind it as it follows on a family of humans, gods, and monsters that are trying to navigate a changing Ancient Greece. King Tyrannis is trying to make Krapopolis a city of peace (and make it look less "crappy" compared to other territories), and the first few episodes have already been a hit with animation fans as it's premiered with the rest of FOX's Animation Domination offerings.

With Krapopolis already renewed for three seasons, FOX is expecting another major hit on its hands and fans can now judge for themselves with the first episode of the new series now available to check out for free on YouTube. The pilot episode is titled "All Hail the Goddess of Likeability" and is teased as such, "Asskill threatens to attack Krapopolis." Showcasing the dynamic that will be at the core of this new series between Tyrannis and his godly mother Deliria, you can check out Krapopolis' series premiere below.

How to Watch Krapopolis

If you wanted to check out more of Krapopolis, the animated series is airing new episodes as part of FOX's Animation Domination block on Sundays at 8:30PM EST (following new episodes of The Simpsons Season 35), with the episodes being available to stream with Hulu the day after. Starring the main cast of Hannah Waddingham, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Pam Murphy, and Duncan Trussell with guest stars such as Ben Stiller, Susan Sarandon, Joel McHale, Dave Franco, Yvette Nicole Brown, Will Forte, Jane Lynch, Daveed Diggs, Steve Buscemi, Stephanie Beatriz, and more, FOX teases Krapopolis as such:

"Set in mythical Ancient Greece, the series centers on a flawed family of humans, gods and monsters that tries to run one of the world's first cities without killing each other. Tyrannis, the mortal son of a goddess, is the benevolent king of Krapopolis and is trying to survive in a city that lives up to its name. Deliria is Tyrannis' mother, goddess of self-destruction and questionable choices. Within her extended Olympian family -- forged in patricide and infidelity -- she's known as the trashy one. Shlub, Tyrannis' father, is oversexed and underemployed and claims to be an artist and has literally never paid for anything, in any sense of the word, for his entire life. Stupendous is Tyrannis' half-sister, daughter of Deliria and a cyclops. Hippocampus is Tyrannis' half-brother, the offspring of Shlub and a mermaid, and, obviously, a hot mess, biologically speaking."

What do you think of Krapopolis' first episode? How are you liking the new Dan Harmon series so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!