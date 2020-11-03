WWE Superstar Lana Shows Off Ravishing Dragon Ball Cosplay

✖

WWE Superstar Lana is currently making a stamp for herself as a solo star in WWE Monday Night Raw, and now the Ravishing Russian has showed off an equally as ravishing cosplay of Dragon Ball's Bulma. Lana (real name CJ Perry) made sure to go all out for Halloween this year as she and husband Miro (from All Elite Wrestling) took on IT's Pennywise for the spooky holiday. But it was not the end of her costumes, however, as now Lana has showed off a fun new take on Bulma from the Dragon Ball series ahead of WWE Monday Night Raw's next broadcast.

Taking to Twitter to debut her fun take on Bulma's very first look in Akira Toriyama's Dragon Ball series, the WWE superstar shared her Bulma cosplay with the following tease, "Make sure to tune in on #Raw tonight ! @WWE #RavishingRussian." This writing is before the newest airing of WWE Monday Night Raw, so she could very well show up in this look on TV! Check it out for yourself below:

Although Lana is currently trying to make a mark as a solo star following stints working together with Miro (formerly Rusev), Bobby Lashley, and Natalya, it's been a rough road for her on the actual program. Although it seemed like she would be getting a title opportunity (and thus finally getting the shine she has been working for) following the WWE Draft this year, each broadcast that she has been a part of for the last few weeks has seen her getting slammed into the announce table.

This has happened on a pretty much weekly basis, with her last appearance marking the sixth time she has gone through a table in the last few weeks. Miro actually commented about this in a recent interview, and is proud of how groundbreaking this actually is for Lana, "I don't book their shows, I have no idea. All I know is that she's most likely tougher than anybody else on their roster because clearly that's the first time in history that's been done," Miro said. "And every single time, she gets the f— up and keeps going, you know. She doesn't say, 'No.' She doesn't say, 'I don't want to do that.' She doesn't sell."

But what do you think of WWE's Lana take on Bulma from Dragon Ball? Which Dragon Ball characters would you want to see the superstar taking on next? Which anime characters do you think she'd bring to life well? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!