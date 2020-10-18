Watch: Lana Tears Up While Promoting Raw Women's Championship Match With Asuka

✖

Lana is booked to challenge Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship on this week's Monday Night Raw, and "The Ravishing Russian" has made it clear on social media throughout the past week just how serious she's taking this match, from downing a glass of raw eggs during a vlog to breaking a board (with Asuka's name written on it) with a spinning kick. Unfortunately, none of her efforts have been enough to get Asuka to take her seriously as a contender.

The No. 1 contender responded to her interactions with Asuka in a new video on Sunday, where she broke down in tears while talking about the match.

"Asuka doesn't believe in me," Lana said. "I mean, clearly, Asuka is laughing at me, literally laughing at me. Laugh at me, Asuka. Laugh. Does it make you happy? Does it bring satisfaction deep into your soul to make fun of me, [to] laugh at me? You underestimate me. You think I don't deserve this shot. You think I'm not worth it, I'm not strong enough, I'm not brilliant enough, I'm not pretty enough, I'm not good enough. That's what you think, Asuka. That's what you represent, all those people laughed and mocked me, betrayed me, calling me names."

"And this is why I'm ready for Asuka," she continued. "I'm going to kick your head off, and crush your body, and finish you because you represent everything I can't stand. You represent the mean people out there and I'm going to finish you and become the Raw Women's Champion."

You can see some of Asuka and Lana's interactions below. Do you think Lana has a chance of dethroning "The Empress?" Let us know down in the comments!

Keep dancing ASUKA!!! This Monday I am going to kick your head off and become #RAW Women’s Champion ! @WWE https://t.co/pkDRj6jYBO pic.twitter.com/inKJWQqMOp — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) October 18, 2020

Elsewhere on this week's Raw Keith Lee will take on Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt will host his first Firefly Fun House segment since his return to Raw and Elias will perform his first concert inside the WWE ThunderDome.