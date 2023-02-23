One of Kodansha's Best Manga Is Ready to Return From Hiatus

It has been a hot minute since we heard from Land of the Lustrous, but that will not remain the case for long. After all, a recent update on the manga has fans perking up. It turns out the manga is about to return from hiatus, and its next chapter will be going live before you'd guess.

The update comes from Monthly Afternoon as the Kodansha magazine confirmed Land of the Lustrous is prepping a comeback. Creator Haruko Ichikawa will release a new chapter of the series on February 25th. So if you have been waiting for the gorgeous seinen to return, it will make its comeback in just a few days.

This return marks the most recent for Land of the Lustrous following its last break. Back in 2020, fans were told to settle in for an extended break as Ichikawa needed time away from the series. Land of the Lustrous returned in June 2022 with new chapters. Now, the series is set to end its latest break with a new chapter, so fans can look forward to whatever heartbreak Ichikawa has been cooking up.

If you are not familiar with Land of the Lustrous, you should know the series got underway in October 2012. The series has spawned a popular anime under Studio Orange, and its story is the perfect blend of action and fantasy. Set in a distant future, Land of the Lustrous tells the story of immortal gem-like humanoids who find themselves living on Earth after humanity is wiped out by meteor strikes. The jewel people are eventually targeted by aliens for their resources, and while the world's precious gems head off to war, one character named Phos joins the battlefield with different goals in mind. For more details on the series, you can check out the official synopsis of Land of the Lustrous below:

"In a world inhabited by crystalline lifeforms called The Lustrous, every unique gem must fight for their way of life against the threat of lunarians who would turn them into decorations. Phosphophyllite, the most fragile and brittle of gems, longs to join the battle. When Phos is instead assigned to complete a natural history of their world, it sounds like a dull and pointless task. But this new job brings Phos into contact with Cinnabar, a gem forced to live in isolation. Can Phos's seemingly mundane assignment lead both Phos and Cinnabar to the fulfillment they desire?"

What do you make of this latest Land of Lustrous update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.