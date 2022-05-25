Land of the Lustrous to Resume Soon After Extended Hiatus

✖

Land of the Lustrous has kept to itself for nearly two years, but it seems the series is finally ready to branch out once more. The manga has not put out any new content since it announced a hiatus back in 2020. But thanks to a new report, we know the Kodansha manga is set to make a comeback this summer.

According to Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon, the magazine will resume serialization on Land of the Lustrous next month. June 24th will mark the story's return date. Haruko Ichikawa is still overseeing the series as always, and new chapters are expected to drop on a monthly basis.

As you can imagine, fans are hyped about the story making a comeback. Land of the Lustrous went on a break back in December 2020, so the hiatus will have lasted just over 1.5 years by the time fans get a new chapter. No reason was given for its extended hiatus, but manga readers are hopeful Ichikawa got plenty of rest during their break and comes back to the manga better than ever.

If you are not familiar with Land of the Lustrous, the action fantasy is published by Kodansha USA stateside. You can find its official synopsis below, and for anime lovers, you can catch the series' first season on Crunchyroll right now:

"In a world inhabited by crystalline lifeforms called The Lustrous, every unique gem must fight for their way of life against the threat of lunarians who would turn them into decorations. Phosphophyllite, the most fragile and brittle of gems, longs to join the battle. When Phos is instead assigned to complete a natural history of their world, it sounds like a dull and pointless task. But this new job brings Phos into contact with Cinnabar, a gem forced to live in isolation. Can Phos's seemingly mundane assignment lead both Phos and Cinnabar to the fulfillment they desire?"

