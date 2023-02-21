Another Underrated Shonen Manga Is About to End

It looks like another underrated manga is about to wrap things up. According to new reports, the next shonen series to end in 2023 will come from Monthly Young Magazine. Kodansha's Gleipnir will be finishing soon, so readers better check in on the supernatural series while they still can.

According to a table of contents update, it seems Gleipnir has just two chapters left before closing. This wrap comes after creator Sun Takeda kickstarted Gleipnir in October 2015. The series ran weekly through April 2021, and two years ago, Takeda began publishing the manga monthly under Kodansha.

Now, it seems Gleipnir is ready to end after eight years in print. This finale already has fans in a slump, but some are hoping the manga's end will bring about some good news. The ending may prompt the Gleipnir anime to return now that Takeda has decided on an ending. And should the show make a comeback, it would mark Gleipnir's first anime update since 2020.

If you are not familiar with Gleipnir, you can learn all about the series below thanks to its official synopsis. As for the manga, you can read it courtesy of Kodansha as print volumes are available in stores and online now:

"Shuichi Kagaya is an ordinary high school kid in a boring little town. But when a beautiful classmate is caught in a warehouse fire, he discovers a mysterious power: He can transform into a furry dog with an oversized revolver and a zipper down his back. He saves the girl's life, sharing his secret with her. But she's searching for the sister who killed her family, and she doesn't care how degrading it gets: She will use Shuichi to accomplish her mission."

