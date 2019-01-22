‘League of Legends’ Goes Full Anime With New Commercial

Riot Games’ League of Legends is gearing up to officially launch its 2019 Ranked Season, and after revealing a stunning cinematic featuring many popular characters from the game, it continues its impressive promotional campaign.

The newest promo for the game recruits some fantastic anime talent and delivers a stunning anime sequence that will have fans begging to see a full League of Legends anime project soon. You can check it out in the video above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Inspired by the true story of a girl named Michelle who joined a League of Legends team at her university, the promo for Season 2019 sees a young girl shyly being approached by a League of Legends club at school. There’s a cute boy she seems drawn to, and everyone else in the club is definitely welcoming and having a good time. This kind scene is juxtaposed with a wild interpretation of the action in-game, which provide quite the awesome spectacle.

The new anime promo is directed by Shingo Yamashita, who’s become famous among anime fans for his advances in digital animation movement. His work can be seen in series like Naruto: Shippuden, Soul Eater, and Tetsuwan: Birdy Decode. The promo is produced by P.A. Works, the studio behind popular new favorites like Sirius the Jaeger, Uma Musume Pretty Derby, and Shirobako. The promo also recruits the voice talents of AmaLee, who’s covers of anime songs have gone viral on YouTube.

The talent all combines into one stunning new promo for a game franchise that has a huge history of stunning promos. League of Legends has gone all out for its big rollouts like this in the past, such as when it released an entire anime inspired opening theme sequence when it added Magical Girl costumes, or when they released a huge K-Pop single.

League of Legends officially begins Season 2019 on January 24, with positional ranks and seasonal splits changing the ranked landscape compared to the past year. Rewards will be distributed after each three-month split concludes with better rewards earned as players keep playing through the splits. There will be two new ranked tiers for players to be organized into, Iron and Grandmaster, and the addition of both tiers means the lowest division of each tier – Division 5 – is being removed to lessen the grind.

2019 is also seeming like it’s going to be a big year for League of Legends, so now is the perfect time to join in if you haven’t already.