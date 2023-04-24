New Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay Revealed in Commercial

New gameplay footage from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has been revealed by Nintendo prior to the game's launch in just a few short weeks. Over the course of the past month, a whole lot of new information and footage for Tears of the Kingdom has been coming about in droves. Now, with the highly-anticipated sequel's arrival right around the corner, Nintendo is continuing to tease fans, this time, with a new commercial.

Clocking in at roughly a minute in total, the latest commercial for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom offers up a few new glimpses of the game in action. For the most part, this trailer chooses to highlight some of the new abilities that Link will have with him this time around that weren't seen in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Beyond this, the commercial also showcases some new enemies, bosses, items, and locales that players will get to use over the course of the game.

You can check out this full commercial for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for yourself right here:

"An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch," says the game's official description. "In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link's new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?"

After nearly a four-year wait, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally poised to release early next month on May 12th. When it does drop, it will be playable on Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED platforms.

What do you think about this new commercial for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? And will you be picking up the game for yourself this coming month? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.