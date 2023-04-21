The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Fans Warned of Huge Leaks

Nintendo Switch owners looking forward to The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have been warned of potential leaks. While it's not incredibly common for street dates to be broken, it does happen, and when it does happen, it's usually for a game in high demand. And there aren't many announced games in more demand than the Breath of the Wild sequel. To this end, according to parts of the Internet, the street date has been broken. This can't be verified at the moment, which is always the case when street dates are broken. That said, in case it is real, Zelda fans should proceed with caution as spoilers could start flooding the Internet in the coming days.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom release date is still more than three weeks out so it's unclear why retailers would have copies already, but sometimes this does happen, though it's even less common now than it used to be. This is the lesser of the two red flags though. The bigger red flag is it's unclear what the original source is for this image and that it's very easy to fake. There are no obvious signs it is a fake, but there are no obvious signs it's real either. Whatever the case, if you're really paranoid about spoilers, then you may want to heed this warning regardless.

At the moment of publishing, Nintendo has not commented on this supposed leak in any capacity. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly alongside any other further updates on the matter.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is set to release worldwide on May 15 via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. That said, it sounds like if you know where to look or know someone, you may be able to play the game already as retailers may have already started to receive copies early.

"Explore the vast land and skies of Hyrule," reads an official blurb about the game. An epic adventure awaits in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game, only on the Nintendo Switch system. In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game, you'll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link's new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom Explore. Create. Discover. Set out for adventure in a transformed and expanded Hyrule. Find new ways to explore, create, and discover on an epic journey fueled by your imagination."