The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Reveals New Look at Ganondorf

Prior to its release in a little under a month, Nintendo has now unveiled a new look at Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Shown off for the first time in the latest trailer for the sequel to Breath of the Wild, the longtime Zelda villain was confirmed to finally be returning to the series for the first time since 2006's The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess. And although it's still not known what role Ganondorf will play in the story of Tears of the Kingdom, his character model continues to look excellent.

Highlighted on Nintendo's own website, this newest look at Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gives us a front-facing look at his design. Previously, Ganondorf was highlighted by Nintendo from a side view, but this frontward angle better gives us a sense of his height and attire. Notably, Ganondorf's clothing features callbacks to what he was seen wearing in Wind Waker and he also comes equipped with a sword attached to his hip.

Perhaps as expected, many Zelda fans continue to be captivated by Ganondorf's sheer size. Although Ganondorf has always been much taller than the likes of Zelda and Link, this version of Ganondorf seen in Tears of the Kingdom has drawn more comparisons to Marvel's Hulk rather than past iterations of the character. It remains to be seen what this model actually looks like in-game, but for now, fans are very happy with Nintendo's latest look for "The Demon King."

New Tears of the Kingdom Ganondorf Key Art is so good!!!! pic.twitter.com/bVWEUzuv7g — Stealth (@Stealth40k) April 17, 2023

For those that can't wait to see more of Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, they luckily won't have to be patient much longer. The latest Zelda game is poised to finally release next month on May 12th and will be playable for Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED platforms.

How do you feel about Ganondorf making his comeback in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? And what do you think about the new design that he's boasting this time around? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.