Lil Uzi Vert Has Steven Universe Fans Hyped After Pink Diamond Tweet

Lil Uzi Vert caused quite a stir among Steven Universe fans with a Pink Diamond tweet. The Philly rapper effectively dominated social media this week when he revealed an implanted pink diamond in his skull. There were jokes about the performer being like Vision from the Avengers. But, some Steven Universe fans jumped straight to the character from the show. As people who have seen the series all the way through know, most of the Diamonds rock their gems in their foreheads. So, imagine the fandom’s surprise when Uzi basically confirmed that the series was an influence on him. It’s not hard to see why Steven Universe would be a show that appealed to him. Cartoon Network had a certifiable hit on its hands when it handed the keys to Rebecca Sugar. Success rang out to the tune of two series and a movie.

Steven Universe 💎 — Uzi London 🌎☄️💕® (@LILUZIVERT) February 5, 2021

When Comicbook.com had the chance to speak with Sugar about the fan reaction to the series, it was very moving for the series creator.

"Oh, it's overwhelming," Sugar explained. "It's really moving. The show is so special to me and so personal. To have it be received so warmly and to have it be understood, I really didn't hold back on personal feelings and personal experiences expressed through the show. I really wasn't sure if that would all make sense to the audience, but I didn't want to be inauthentic. To feel heard in this way is just staggering."

"When people reach out to me and say, 'I'd never seen a story like this episode or what's going on between these characters, I'd never seen that before,' and I understand that," she mentioned, "there are a lot of things that I never saw in cartoons when I was younger that I thought, and up until making this show I thought, 'Well, I guess only I have ever really felt like this.' I wanted to talk about those things, I wanted to express those things to have people understand."

