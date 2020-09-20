The Cat Behind the Famous Longcat Meme Had Died at 18

✖

Today, netizens from around the world are coming together to mourn the loss of a beloved animal. It feels as though the Internet has always had Long Cat to love on, but the cute kitty only surfaced within the last twenty years. Now, a new report has confirmed Shiroi has passed away at the age of 18.

The news comes from Kris Cheng, a Hong Kong journalist who has penned pieces for The Washington Post and beyond. The writer was informed of the cat, who is known as Nobiko, and their recent passing. Now, fans around the world are left mourning the white kitty's infectious nature and extra-long torso.

According to the cat's owner, they found Nobiko lying around their home weakly and was taken to the vet immediately. At the time, the vet told Nobiko's owners the cat was too ill to undergo any X-rays. After being taken to the hospital at 0 AM, Nobiko passed away that afternoon just about 2 PM local time. Nobiko was the eldest of several cats at the home, and their owners are coping with the news as best they can.

yes, it’s true. long cat, known as nobiko in japan, has left us. https://t.co/Alk76dB98h pic.twitter.com/8MOSnWYH60 — isabella steger (@stegersaurus) September 20, 2020

For those who do not know Long Cat, the cute meme appeared in the early 2000s between 2005 - 2006. The cat has since become one of the most recognizable kitties on the internet. After appearing on 2chan long ago, Long Cat was cemented in Internet history alongside the likes of Grumpy Cat and more. Now, fans of the meme's progenitor must say goodbye to Nobiko as the cat will be laid to rest shortly.

