Looney Tunes Star Pleads "Release Coyote vs. Acme" at Annie Awards: Watch

Coyote vs. Acme is currently in the midst of a major controversy as Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to destroy the film forever, and one of the stars behind Looney Tunes is calling to "Release Coyote vs. Acme" during their time at the Annie Awards this year! The Annie Awards took place over the weekend and awarded 2023's biggest and brightest animated projects that left an impact over the year, but it also comes at a time when animation as an industry has been struggling. This includes the fact that there are full and completed projects shelved before their intended releases.

Coyote vs. Acme had sparked a huge response from fans online when it was revealed that Warner Bros. Discovery had planned to scrap the completed film for a tax break, and following turning down offers from other potential companies for a release, the film is once again expected to be destroyed forever despite reports noting that Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav had not seen the film. But Looney Tunes star Eric Bauza (who voices some of the juggernauts such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and more) spoke up about it during the Annie Awards as shared through the star's official social media:

Looney Tunes Star Calls for WBD to "Release Coyote vs. Acme"

Bauza taking the stage played out a scene between Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck in which the two noted, "It could've been worse, Daffy. We could be Wile E. Coyote right now." Which Bauza (as Daffy) then stated, "I hate to be political, but release Coyote vs. Acme!" While the fate of Coyote vs. Acme seems to have gotten the attention of some in the U.S. Government, it seems that the destruction of the film is moving ahead as of the time of this writing as Warner Bros. Discovery has yet to reveal otherwise.

Coyote vs. Acme director Dave Green shared the following statement about the film's shelving when it was first announced, "For three years, I was lucky enough to make a movie about Wile E. Coyote, the most persistent, passionate, and resilient character of all time," Green began. "I was surrounded by a brilliant team, who poured their souls into this project for years. We were all determined to honor the legacies of these historic characters and actually get them right. Along the ride, we were embraced by test audiences who rewarded us with fantastic scores. I am beyond proud of the final product, and beyond devastated by WB's decision. But in the spirit of Wile E. Coyote, resilience and persistence win the day."

