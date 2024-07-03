Lord of The Rings: War of The Rohirrim Shares New Look

Lord of The Rings: War of The Rohirrim is a testament to Warner Bros Pictures’ investment in the anime world. Arriving in North American theaters on December 13th, the film’s story will focus on a time long before either Bilbo or Frodo wielded the “one ring” and focus on the Rohirrim fighting for their lives. Thanks to the upcoming Anime Expo in Los Angeles, a ton of new anime reveals are on the way but WB is jumping the gun by giving fans a closer look at the upcoming epic movie that will act as Middle Earth’s first anime adaptation.

Alongside the new image released, the film’s director, Kenji Kamiya discussed the female protagonist, Hera, who will be leading the Rohirrim’s charge later this year, “In Japanese animation, it’s not uncommon for a female protagonist to be the main character, but it’s more rare in the live-action films made from The Lord of the Rings. Our film has a strong female lead in Héra, and our story is narrated by the noble Tolkien figure Éowyn, so women are very well represented. I think there are a lot of fans who really like Tolkien’s original work, so I hope those people will enjoy it. Making this movie has been a fun challenge.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

War of The Rohirrim’s Hera Rides Into Battle

On top of the new image that you can see below, producer Jason DeMarco spoke highly of Kamiya, “Kamiya is a veteran, an expert – not just a genius creator, but somebody that’s a steady hand who’s been doing it for a long time, a great collaborator who’s done all kinds of productions, who can quickly pull a team together and really understand, in their bones, what it’s going to take to make this great.”

https://x.com/AnimeExpo/status/1808516154601668663

If you want a breakdown of the upcoming anime’s story, taking place one hundred and eighty three years prior to the events of the Lord of The Rings, here’s how Warner Bros describes the film, “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm’s Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.”