Jujutsu Kaisen is now hard at work on its return next year with Season 4, and one of the stars behind the anime has dropped a big update on how it’s all coming along so far. Jujutsu Kaisen kicked off the Culling Game with the third season of the series airing earlier this year, but unfortunately ended on a cliffhanger. Thankfully it wasn’t long after before it was confirmed that the anime was already working on the fourth season. But it’s yet to be revealed when it’s going to hit.

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Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 has yet to announce when fans will actually be able to see the new episodes, but they are coming along nicely as teased by the voice star behind Yuji Itadori in the English dub release, Adam McArthur. Speaking to ScreenRant, the star revealed that he had seen some of Studio MAPPA’s work on the fourth season, and fans are likely going to be impressed once more, “I got to see a couple of things, a couple of sneak peeks behind the scenes, and yeah, we’re gonna be spoiled again.”

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Gets Major Tease From Yuji Voice Actor

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“I was in Japan a couple of months ago, and I got to go over to MAPPA Studios and tour the studios,” McArthur began. “I met so many of the amazing animators who have worked on the series throughout seasons one, two, and three. Season 4 is looking amazing.” The star then revealed that he was excited b what he had seen, “I’m very excited. I got to see a couple of things, a couple of sneak peeks behind the scenes, and yeah, we’re gonna be spoiled again.” And that’s just all the more compelling for what’s coming next.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 has yet to confirm a release window or date as of this time, but it has been confirmed that Takeru Sato will be taking over as director from Shota Goshazono after the third season. Potential returning production staff or voice cast has yet to be announced as of this time, but it’s likely that the core cast is all set. Potential new additions joining the anime for the coming episodes have yet to be revealed either.

What’s New for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4?

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Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 is going to be picking up right after the end of the third season with the next step of the Culling Game tournament. The third season has already showcased a few of the key fights, but there are still many other characters who have yet to make their move like Maki, Panda, Kinji Hakari and more. But that’s on top of all of the new enemy fighters who we’ll see join the deadly fight in the coming season.

Kenjaku isn’t the only one that fans need to keep an eye out for, but Sukuna also has something in the works for the coming episodes too. This is the penultimate arc of the series with one final arc to go after this, so it’s time to see how the anime continues to build towards its eventual endgame. What are you hoping to see in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.

HT – ScreenRant