Love Death + Robots Season 2 Almost Featured Arnold Schwarzenegger as Conan

The second installment of Love Death + Robots was released on Netflix last week and has once again captured the attention and imagination of everyone tuning in. The newest batch of shorts in the animated anthology series featured all sorts of different stories, spanning just about every genre you can think of, but there was an additional tale that the series didn't get to tell. Creator Tim Miller had planned for one of the new shorts to be about Conan the Barbarian, with Arnold Schwarzenegger reprising his iconic role.

Miller and Schwarzenegger apparently discussed a Conan animated short at length, bringing all of the violence and action from the original projects to Love Death + Robots in its second season. Unfortunately, the couldn't get permission from the powers-that-be to make it happen. Miller recently took part in a live event on Reddit, where he revealed the Conan idea to fans.

"It would have been a Conan short. I did want to do a Conan short, but we couldn't get permission," Miller explained. "[It would have been based on] Red Nails. It involved Valeria, the pirate queen... a lost city, it was f--ked up. There were dinosaurs in it, too. We just couldn't get permission."

It's a bit disappointing that the new installment of Love Death + Robots wasn't able to make the Conan short work out, especially since Schwarzenegger was on board with the idea. The series has already been renewed for a third season, but it would be surprising if the permissions were changed in a timely enough fashion for the Conan short to be included in the next round.

While we didn't get Conan in the most recent wave of episodes, we did get eight new shorts to enjoy. You can check out the details of the newest episodes below!

Automated Customer Service (10 minutes)

Directed by Meat Dept (Kevin Dan Ver Meiren, David Nicolas, Laurent Nicolas)

Animation Company: Atoll Studio

Based on a story by: John Scalzi

Ice (10 minutes)

Directed by Robert Valley

Animation Company: Passion Pictures

Based on a story by: Rich Larson

Pop Squad (15 minutes)

Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson

Animation Company: Blur Studio

Based on a story by: Paolo Bacigalupi

Snow in the Desert (15 minutes)

Directed by Leon Berelle, Dominique Boidin, Remi Kozyra, Maxime Luere

Animation Company: Unit Image

Based on a story by: Neal Asher

The Tall Grass (8 minutes)

Directed by Simon Otto

Animation Company: Axis Animation

Based on a story by: Joe Lansdale

All Through the House (4 minutes)

Directed by Elliot Dear

Animation Company: Blink Industries

Based on a story by: Joachim Heijndermans

Life Hutch (10 minutes)

Directed by Alex Beaty

Animation Company: Blur Studio

Based on a story by: Harlan Ellison

The Drowned Giant (10 minutes)

Directed by Tim Miller

Animation Company: Blur Studio

Based on a story by: J.G. Ballard

