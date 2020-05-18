New Love Live Reveals Characters with First Key Visual

Love Live! has revealed the first look at the next generation of its idol group with the first key visual for the next entry in the franchise. Love Live! announced that it had a brand new anime in the works with a new roster of main characters last year, and the official website and Twitter account for the franchise gave us our first official look at this new group. More details by the newest anime will soon be revealed, but for now Sunrise has detailed each of the new characters.

From left to right in the first key visual for the new Love Live! anime, the characters for the newest idol group are named Chisato Arashi, Sumire Heanna, Kanon Shibuya, Tan Kuku, and Ren Hazuki. Unfortunately casting for this newest group has yet to be revealed as the process has been put on hold due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. You can find the first key visual below!

Sunrise also confirmed the returning staff coming back for the newest Love Live! anime as well with Sakurako Kimino credited again for original concept like the previous Love Live! series, Takahiko Kyogoku is returning from the original Love Live! School idol project as director, Yoshiaki Fujisawa returns as the composer, Atsushi Saito will be adapting character designer Yuhei Murota's designs, and Jukki Hanada returns from the original series to write the newest one.

More of the details behind the newest Love Live! series are still being kept under wraps as of this writing as the official title for the newest series has yet to be revealed either. There were plans in place for an open call for auditions for one of the new cast members earlier this year, but they were postponed due to the impact of the COVID-19 disease. This won't be the only new anime in the franchise either as one adapting a mobile game is on the way too.

