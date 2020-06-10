New Lupin the 3rd Film Receives Major Award Nomination

Lupin The Third The First blew fans away when details and footage began emerging for the next big adventure for the Gentleman Thief and his band of outlaws, and it seems as if the jaw dropping animated film has managed to be nominated for a big award as a result of its release! A release date for Lupin The Third The First has yet to be announced for North America, which is obviously understandable considering the coronavirus pandemic that has been throwing a monkey wrench into a number of anime projects though we'll be sure to let you know whenever it is confirmed!

GKIDS, the company responsible for bringing the likes of Ride Your Wave, Your Name, Weathering With You, and Promare, has already touted on its website that it will be bringing the award nominated exploits of Lupin to North America cinemas, though the date as mentioned earlier is still to be determined.

Crunchyroll reported that the Annecy International Animation Film Festival has placed the recent computer generated anime film as one of the nominees for the best film of the event. Up against films such as Petite Vampire, Bigfoot Family, and Jungle Beat, Lupin The Third The First is certainly one of the bigger names that are vying for the award for 2020.

The official description for Lupin The Third The First reads as such:

"The iconic “gentleman thief” Lupin III returns in an action-packed, continent-spanning adventure, as Lupin III and his colorful underworld companions race to uncover the secrets of the mysterious Bresson Diary, before it falls into the hands of a dark cabal that will stop at nothing to resurrect the Third Reich. The gang undertakes trap-filled tombs, aerial escapades and daring prison escapes with the trademark wit and visual finesse that have made LUPIN THE 3RD one of the most storied animation franchises in the world, in a thrilling new caper that is sure to delight fans old and new."

The latest installment of the Gentleman Thief had fans comparing the animation to the likes of Pixar and Disney, using some stunning CG to bring the long running anime series to life. With a number of anime series under its belt, it doesn't seem as if Lupin The Third will be ending its franchise any time soon.

Are you excited to see Lupin The Third The First? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Gentleman Thief!

Via Crunchyroll

